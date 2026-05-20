Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 177: American Power is a Confabulation PT 1.1 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
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Eurabiamania 177: American Power is a Confabulation PT 1.1 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥

With special guest: Malcom Kyeyune
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
May 20, 2026

Do you want DOOM? I said, did you want DOOM!?!?!? Well, you’re in luck—Ahnaf Ibn Qais and Malcom Kyeyune are here to give five fresh hours of hot, steaming defeat, despair, and decline. Sit down, relax, embrace the decline and fall of Western Civilization, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

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