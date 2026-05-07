John Michael Greer meets Mumbai’s most famous DOOMer, Arnav Jindal. But wait, there’s more! We talk about (among other things) fireballs, fragmentation, imperial collapse, Druidry, peak oil, and Iran’s squad of suicide dolphins. Tune in, turn on, embrace the end of Western civilization, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 176: Doom, Despair, Defeat, Druids... and Dolphins!
With Special Guests: John Michael Greer, Arnav Jindal
May 07, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
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