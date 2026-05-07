Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 176: Doom, Despair, Defeat, Druids... and Dolphins!
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Eurabiamania 176: Doom, Despair, Defeat, Druids... and Dolphins!

With Special Guests: John Michael Greer, Arnav Jindal
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Kenaz Filan
May 07, 2026

John Michael Greer meets Mumbai’s most famous DOOMer, Arnav Jindal. But wait, there’s more! We talk about (among other things) fireballs, fragmentation, imperial collapse, Druidry, peak oil, and Iran’s squad of suicide dolphins. Tune in, turn on, embrace the end of Western civilization, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

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