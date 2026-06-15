One of our favorite guests, Malcom Kyeyune, returns to offer his thoughts on Donald Trump (Malcom thinks he’s a moron) and the ongoing Iran conflict (he thinks America is DOOMed to failure). If you’re tired of following the herd and want a nice stiff dose of reality, you’ve come to the right place. Tune in, turn on, drop out, and embrace the collapse of Western Civilization—and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 178: G*yim Fatigue & Ethnic Violence 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
With Special Guest: Malcom Kyeyune
Jun 15, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
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