Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 178: G*yim Fatigue & Ethnic Violence 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
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Eurabiamania 178: G*yim Fatigue & Ethnic Violence 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥

With Special Guest: Malcom Kyeyune
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Jun 15, 2026

One of our favorite guests, Malcom Kyeyune, returns to offer his thoughts on Donald Trump (Malcom thinks he’s a moron) and the ongoing Iran conflict (he thinks America is DOOMed to failure). If you’re tired of following the herd and want a nice stiff dose of reality, you’ve come to the right place. Tune in, turn on, drop out, and embrace the collapse of Western Civilization—and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

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