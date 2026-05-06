The US/Iran conflict has not exactly become a cold war, but it’s decidedly lukewarm at the moment. But if you’re looking for your weekly dose of DOOM, never fear. Ahnaf and Malcom are here to share with you all the reasons why the Global American Empire is soon to be a regional power with a serious energy shortage. Tune in, turn on, and enjoy the collapse—and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 175: The Third Gulf War, Sitzkrieg (Pt. 1)
With Special Guest: Malcom Kyeyune
May 06, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
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