Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 175: The Third Gulf War, Sitzkrieg (Pt. 1)
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Eurabiamania 175: The Third Gulf War, Sitzkrieg (Pt. 1)

With Special Guest: Malcom Kyeyune
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
May 06, 2026

The US/Iran conflict has not exactly become a cold war, but it’s decidedly lukewarm at the moment. But if you’re looking for your weekly dose of DOOM, never fear. Ahnaf and Malcom are here to share with you all the reasons why the Global American Empire is soon to be a regional power with a serious energy shortage. Tune in, turn on, and enjoy the collapse—and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

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