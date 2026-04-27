Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 174: The Third Gulf War Week 7 (Pt. 2)
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Eurabiamania 174: The Third Gulf War Week 7 (Pt. 2)

Special Guests: Malcolm Kyeyune
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Apr 27, 2026

Ahnaf and Malcom answer questions from the audience in a 3-hour marathon session. Feeling pessimistic about the ongoing Iran War? Spend some time listening to this episode and your nagging doubts will be replaced by cosmic horror. Turn in, tune on, embrace the collapse, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

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