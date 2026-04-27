Ahnaf and Malcom answer questions from the audience in a 3-hour marathon session. Feeling pessimistic about the ongoing Iran War? Spend some time listening to this episode and your nagging doubts will be replaced by cosmic horror. Turn in, tune on, embrace the collapse, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 174: The Third Gulf War Week 7 (Pt. 2)
Special Guests: Malcolm Kyeyune
Apr 27, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
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