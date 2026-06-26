Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

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Live with Ahnaf Ibn Qais & Texas Arcane, #3

A recording from Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais's live video
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Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
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Kenaz Filan, Ahnaf Ibn Qais, and Texas Arcane
Jun 26, 2026
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