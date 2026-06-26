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Live with Ahnaf Ibn Qais & Texas Arcane, #3
A recording from Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais's live video
Jun 26, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
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