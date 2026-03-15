We’ve brought the heavy hitters out as the Third Gulf War enters his second week. Join Cleveland Blakemore, Najjii, Nova Scotia Tony and our band of Xitter experts for a penetrating and often funny analysis of just how badly Donald Trump has screwed the pooch this time. Tune in, embrace the DOOM, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.
Eurabiamania 163 The Third Gulf War, Week 2 Pt. 1 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
With Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore, Najjii, Nova Scotia Tony, Abu Khaldun, Meow Meow, and CEO of Baseless Speculation
Mar 15, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
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