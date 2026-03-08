Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 162: The Third Gulf War, Week 1 (PT. 2) 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
0:00
-4:08:12

Eurabiamania 162: The Third Gulf War, Week 1 (PT. 2) 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥

With Special Guests: Malcom Kyeyune, Nova Scotia Tony, Abu Khaldun, Meow Meow, and Arnav Jindal
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Mar 08, 2026

Esteemed author and journalist Malcom Kyeyune joins us yet again for a discussion of the Third Gulf War and why it was a seriously bad idea. Along with our old X Spaces friends, we talk about colossal stupidity and its even more impressive consequences. Tune in, turn on, embrace the collapse, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenaz Filan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture