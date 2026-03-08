Esteemed author and journalist Malcom Kyeyune joins us yet again for a discussion of the Third Gulf War and why it was a seriously bad idea. Along with our old X Spaces friends, we talk about colossal stupidity and its even more impressive consequences. Tune in, turn on, embrace the collapse, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 162: The Third Gulf War, Week 1 (PT. 2) 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
With Special Guests: Malcom Kyeyune, Nova Scotia Tony, Abu Khaldun, Meow Meow, and Arnav Jindal
Mar 08, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes