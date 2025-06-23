On our latest Xitter Space, we welcome fellow Substackerand several of our Xitter friends for a discussion of the Third Gulf War as it shapes up. What comes next? If you’re a regular Eurabiamania listener, you know the answer — DOOM. Make some popcorn and tune in to a blow-by-blow of the fall of the Global American Empire as it happens. And don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 106: The Third Gulf War Part 2
Just another Sunday in Xitter Spaces
Jun 23, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
