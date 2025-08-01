Alas, our previously scheduled guest had other commitments. But while we were waiting, China began moving lots of troops and materiel toward Taiwan. Since nothing is DOOMier than World War III, we had to chime in with our commentary. Tune in, turn on, find your nearest fallout shelter, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 115: The People's Republic of Taiwan
No special guests, just a looming war
Aug 01, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
