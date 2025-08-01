Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 115: The People's Republic of Taiwan
Eurabiamania 115: The People's Republic of Taiwan

No special guests, just a looming war
Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Aug 01, 2025
Transcript

Alas, our previously scheduled guest had other commitments. But while we were waiting, China began moving lots of troops and materiel toward Taiwan. Since nothing is DOOMier than World War III, we had to chime in with our commentary. Tune in, turn on, find your nearest fallout shelter, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

