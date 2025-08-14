Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania 116: Patriots! Your Liberation is Nigh!
Eurabiamania 116: Patriots! Your Liberation is Nigh!

With special guests: Axmed Gurey and Seattle Extremist
Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Aug 14, 2025
Transcript

In this Xitter space we discuss Trump’s impending National Guard takeover of Washington DC and what it might portend for the future. Is this another attention-seeking publicity stunt, or is the Bad Orange Man getting ready to do battle with Color Revolutionaries? Opinions are divided here and elsewhere, so we’d love to hear what you have to say. Tune in, turn on, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

