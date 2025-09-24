In this Space Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by several of our regular Xitter guests and a couple of new ones. Tune in as we discuss drones in Denmark, economic collapse in Europe, and global decline with Alamo, Axmed Gurey, Backyard Chicken Boy, and Najji. With a panel like this, you know the discussions are going to be quality. Tune in, turn on, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.
Eurabiamania 129: My Fellow Americans... We're F*cked Pt.1
With Special Guests: Alamo, Backyard Chicken Boy, Najji, and Axmed Gurey
Sep 24, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
Recent Episodes