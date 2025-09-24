Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 129: My Fellow Americans... We're F*cked Pt.1
1
1
0:00
-2:04:08

Eurabiamania 129: My Fellow Americans... We're F*cked Pt.1

With Special Guests: Alamo, Backyard Chicken Boy, Najji, and Axmed Gurey
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Sep 24, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

In this Space Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by several of our regular Xitter guests and a couple of new ones. Tune in as we discuss drones in Denmark, economic collapse in Europe, and global decline with Alamo, Axmed Gurey, Backyard Chicken Boy, and Najji. With a panel like this, you know the discussions are going to be quality. Tune in, turn on, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.

Support Notes from the End of Time for just $24 a Year

Get 20% off forever

Don’t have $24? How About a $15 Annual Subscription?

Get 50% off forever

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Kenaz Filan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture