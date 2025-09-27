In this episode Ahnaf and Kenaz are joined once again by one of our favorite Substackers, Librarian of Celeano. We talk about his latest article, how to deal with Antifa and similar organizations, and the rise of Cancel Culture on all sides of the political fence. Tune in, turn on, embrace the DOOM, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 130: Eldritch Horrors ... Like and Subscribe
With Special Guest: Librarian of Celeano
Sep 27, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Librarian of Celaeno
Librarian of Celaeno
