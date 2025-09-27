Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 130: Eldritch Horrors ... Like and Subscribe
0:00
-1:34:46

Eurabiamania 130: Eldritch Horrors ... Like and Subscribe

With Special Guest: Librarian of Celeano
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Librarian of Celaeno's avatar
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and
Librarian of Celaeno
Sep 27, 2025
Share
Transcript

In this episode Ahnaf and Kenaz are joined once again by one of our favorite Substackers, Librarian of Celeano. We talk about his latest article, how to deal with Antifa and similar organizations, and the rise of Cancel Culture on all sides of the political fence. Tune in, turn on, embrace the DOOM, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Kenaz Filan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture