In this episode Ahnaf Ibn-Qais and Najjam Malik discuss Exeter’s Pyramid, the silver flight to safety, the coming industrial shortages and outages of silver. What does that all mean? Tune in, turn on, and get a better understanding of the DOOM… and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 131: My Fellow Americans ... We're F*cked Pt. 1.5
With Special Guest: Najjam Malik
Sep 27, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
