Eurabiamania 132: What Fresh Idiocy is Afoot?
With Special Guest: Dr. Kevin Barrett
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Kevin Barrett
Oct 01, 2025
Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by our returning guest, Muslim scholar and 9/11 expert Dr. Kevin Barrett. We were recording this podcast while Trump was making his Quantico speech, so expect lots of conversation and commentary about his Gettystard Address and what it means for the future of America. Tune in, turn on, and embrace the DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe.

