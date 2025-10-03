Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 133: Make Spare Parts Great Again
Eurabiamania 133: Make Spare Parts Great Again

With Special Guest: Cleveland Blakemore
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Texas Arcane
Oct 03, 2025
Cleveland Blakemore once again joins Ahnaf and Kenaz to talk about an important and oft-neglected topic — the importance of spare parts. Or, more precisely, the US military’s lack of same. We also talk about China’s new bridge and the hurdles to building and maintaining infrastructure in America. Be enlightened, then like and subscribe!

