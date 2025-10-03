Cleveland Blakemore once again joins Ahnaf and Kenaz to talk about an important and oft-neglected topic — the importance of spare parts. Or, more precisely, the US military’s lack of same. We also talk about China’s new bridge and the hurdles to building and maintaining infrastructure in America. Be enlightened, then like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 133: Make Spare Parts Great Again
With Special Guest: Cleveland Blakemore
Oct 03, 2025
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
Texas Arcane
Writes Vault-Co Communications Subscribe
Recent Episodes