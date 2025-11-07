The elections went poorly for the Republicans, and the economy continues swirling around the bowl. What comes next? If you trust Ahnaf and his friends, Arnav Jindal, Axmed Gurrey, Based Meth Addict, and Richardson, you know the answer already — DOOM. Tune in to learn just how f**ked America is and what comes next … but don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 141: America is F**ked: Market Crash & Election Night Edition
With Special Guests: Arnav Jindal, Axmed Gurrey, Based Meth Addict, and Richardson
Nov 07, 2025
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
