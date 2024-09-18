Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania 42: Exploding Pagers
Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Sep 18, 2024
In this episode Ahnaf and Kenaz are joined by Alf B. Alf was one of our first regular guests and we’re thrilled to have him back. (And he has a new podcast of his own, so don’t forget to like and subscribe). We talk about Israel’s new campaign of blowing up electronic devices in the hopes of killing a few Hezbollah people amongst the civilians, and the ramifications for the Middle East and West Asia.

Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
