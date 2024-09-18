In this episode Ahnaf and Kenaz are joined by Alf B. Alf was one of our first regular guests and we’re thrilled to have him back. (And he has a new podcast of his own, so don’t forget to like and subscribe). We talk about Israel’s new campaign of blowing up electronic devices in the hopes of killing a few Hezbollah people amongst the civilians, and the ramifications for the Middle East and West Asia.
Eurabiamania 42: Exploding Pagers
Sep 18, 2024
Alf B.
Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
