Eurabiamania 48: Workers of the World, Unite
With Special Guest: Eddie Liger
Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Oct 10, 2024
In this episode Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by Eddie Liger, an Executive Director at the American Communist Party. We explore the intersection of Western political decline, the global power dynamics, and the corruption of the American Left by bourgeois Woke politics. Tune in, get mad, and overthrow your oppressors — but don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Eddie Liger

The American Communist Party

Ahnaf Ibn-Qais

The Fall of The West
End. What is "The End?" End. End. End. End. End. End. I have seen "The End of The World" time & again. What is "The End?" ~Johan Liebert
By Ahnaf Ibn Qais

Kenaz Filan

History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.

History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
