In this episode Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by Eddie Liger, an Executive Director at the American Communist Party. We explore the intersection of Western political decline, the global power dynamics, and the corruption of the American Left by bourgeois Woke politics. Tune in, get mad, and overthrow your oppressors — but don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 48: Workers of the World, Unite
With Special Guest: Eddie Liger
With Special Guest: Eddie Liger
Oct 10, 2024
Eddie Liger
Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
