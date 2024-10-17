Our 50th Episode had us going through changes. But while participants came and went, we had a great ongoing discussion of matters in Israel, China, and the United States. Much merriment was had by all as we discussed the decline and fall of the West and the Islamo-Communist regime that will be coming soon to a collapsed nation near you.
Eurabiamania 50: Fifty Shades of DOOM
Eurabiamania 50: Fifty Shades of DOOM
Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore and Tree of Woe
Oct 17, 2024
Tree Of Woe
Cleveland Blakemore
Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Texas Arcane
Tree of Woe
