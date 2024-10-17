Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 50: Fifty Shades of DOOM
Eurabiamania 50: Fifty Shades of DOOM

Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore and Tree of Woe
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
,
Tree of Woe
, and
Texas Arcane
Oct 17, 2024
4
6
Transcript

Our 50th Episode had us going through changes. But while participants came and went, we had a great ongoing discussion of matters in Israel, China, and the United States. Much merriment was had by all as we discussed the decline and fall of the West and the Islamo-Communist regime that will be coming soon to a collapsed nation near you.

Tree Of Woe

Contemplations on the Tree of Woe
Occasional meditations on depressing topics.

Cleveland Blakemore

Vault-Co Communications
Civil Defense related information for the inhabitants of the west to foster their survival against 5th generation warfare conducted by their own governments as well as foreign actors. We're the meek spoken of in scripture who remain until the end.
By Texas Arcane

Ahnaf Ibn-Qais

The Fall of The West
End. What is "The End?" End. End. End. End. End. End. I have seen "The End of The World" time & again. What is "The End?" ~Johan Liebert
By Ahnaf Ibn Qais

Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Texas Arcane
Tree of Woe
