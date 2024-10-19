Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 51: We Promised You Warlords
With Special Guest: John Carter
Oct 19, 2024
As a palate-cleanser to our endless servings of DOOM, meet special guest John Carter. This Warlord from Mars (by way of Canada) is a techno-optimist who offers a spirited, thoughtful defense for an ongoing Age of Space. John is a smart guy and a superb Substacker who makes some very valid points. Is it Space Empires or Neofeudalism? We’ll let the audience decide!

John Carter

Postcards From Barsoom
Perspectives from Earth's older, better-looking sister world
By John Carter

Ahnaf Ibn-Qais

The Fall of The West
End. What is "The End?" End. End. End. End. End. End. I have seen "The End of The World" time & again. What is "The End?" ~Johan Liebert
By Ahnaf Ibn Qais

Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.

