Eurabiamania 51: We Promised You Warlords

As a palate-cleanser to our endless servings of DOOM, meet special guest John Carter. This Warlord from Mars (by way of Canada) is a techno-optimist who offers a spirited, thoughtful defense for an ongoing Age of Space. John is a smart guy and a superb Substacker who makes some very valid points. Is it Space Empires or Neofeudalism? We’ll let the audience decide!
With Special Guest: John Carter
Oct 19, 2024
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
John Carter
