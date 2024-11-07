Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by Sirs Cleveland Blakemore and Uncouth Barbarian for a blow-by-blow dissection of the 2024 election. Find out why Trump won and Harris lost — and what that means for American foreign and domestic policy. But wait, there’s more! We also have a special mystery guest joining us. Tune in to find out who!
Share this post
Eurabiamania 55: Trump is Back and the Left Can't Stand It
www.notesfromtheendofti.me
Eurabiamania 55: Trump is Back and the Left Can't Stand It
With a Mystery Special Guest
Nov 07, 2024
5
Share this post
Eurabiamania 55: Trump is Back and the Left Can't Stand It
www.notesfromtheendofti.me
1
6
Cleveland Blakemore
Uncouth Barbarian
Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Annals of America Subscribe
Texas Arcane
Writes Vault-Co Communications Subscribe
Uncouth Barbarian
Writes Uncouth Barbarian Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Eurabiamania 55: Trump is Back and the Left Can't Stand It