Eurabiamania 55: Trump is Back and the Left Can't Stand It
Eurabiamania 55: Trump is Back and the Left Can't Stand It

With a Mystery Special Guest
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
,
Uncouth Barbarian
, and
Texas Arcane
Nov 07, 2024
Transcript

Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by Sirs Cleveland Blakemore and Uncouth Barbarian for a blow-by-blow dissection of the 2024 election. Find out why Trump won and Harris lost — and what that means for American foreign and domestic policy. But wait, there’s more! We also have a special mystery guest joining us. Tune in to find out who!

Cleveland Blakemore

Vault-Co Communications
Civil Defense related information for the inhabitants of the west to foster their survival against 5th generation warfare conducted by their own governments as well as foreign actors. We're the meek spoken of in scripture who remain until the end.
By Texas Arcane

Uncouth Barbarian

Uncouth Barbarian
Giving voice to truths of old with modern rhythm

Ahnaf Ibn-Qais

The Fall of The West
End. What is "The End?" End. End. End. End. End. End. I have seen "The End of The World" time & again. What is "The End?" ~Johan Liebert
By Ahnaf Ibn Qais

Kenaz Filan

History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.

Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Texas Arcane
Uncouth Barbarian
