Still trying to figure out what comes next after Trump’s victory? So are we! In this episode we’re joined byof and of and Arktos Publishing. Has Trump held back the hour of DOOM or will he hasten its arrival? Tune in and find out!
Eurabiamania 56: It's Trump's World, We Just Live in It
Eurabiamania 56: It's Trump's World, We Just Live in It
With Special Guests: Samara and Constantin von Hoffmeister
Nov 11, 2024
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
