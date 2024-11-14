Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 57: The Dawn of a New World
With Special Guest: Eliot "Aspen" W. Smith
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and
Aspen
Nov 14, 2024
If you're wondering what comes next after the fall of the Global American Empire, wonder no more. Our guest Eliot "Aspen" W. Smith makes a convincing case that we will see the next great American civilization arise in the desert regions of Mexico and the American Southwest. And while one civilization rises, another falls — so we spent some time on DOOMful topics too!

Eliot "Aspen" W. Smith

Aridoamerica and its People
My writings documenting the rise of a potential new civilization between the United States and Mexico.
By Aspen

Ahnaf Ibn-Qais

The Fall of The West
End. What is "The End?" End. End. End. End. End. End. I have seen "The End of The World" time & again. What is "The End?" ~Johan Liebert
By Ahnaf Ibn Qais

Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.

Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Aspen
