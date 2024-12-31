In this episode we’re joined by two old guests to wind up 2024 and hope for better things in 2025. Aenean prophetjoins Swedish journalist and Juche respecter Malcom Kyeyune for several hours of talk about optimism, pessimism and the various definitions of “American.” Tune in, turn on, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 70: It's the End of the Year as We Know It, and We Feel Doomed
Special Guests: Malcom Kyeyune and Tree of Woe
Dec 31, 2024
Malcom Kyeyune
Tree of Woe
Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Tree of Woe
