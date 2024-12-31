Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania 70: It's the End of the Year as We Know It, and We Feel Doomed
Eurabiamania 70: It's the End of the Year as We Know It, and We Feel Doomed

Special Guests: Malcom Kyeyune and Tree of Woe
Kenaz Filan
,
Tree of Woe
, and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Dec 31, 2024
Transcript

In this episode we’re joined by two old guests to wind up 2024 and hope for better things in 2025. Aenean prophet

Tree of Woe
joins Swedish journalist and Juche respecter Malcom Kyeyune for several hours of talk about optimism, pessimism and the various definitions of “American.” Tune in, turn on, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Malcom Kyeyune

Tree of Woe

Ahnaf Ibn-Qais

Kenaz Filan

