Eurabiamania 75: It's Written In The Stars
Eurabiamania 75: It's Written In The Stars

With Special Guest: John Michael Greer
Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Jan 21, 2025
Transcript

This episode takes a turn away from our usual geopolitical DOOM in favor of a little stargazing. John Michael Greer isn’t just the Grandmaster of Doom: he’s also a skilled astrologer whose latest book, The Astrology of Nations, has just been released. So what does mundane astrology have to say about Donald Trump’s second term? Listen and find out!

John Michael Greer

Ecosophia | Dreamwidth | Patreon | SubscribeStar

Ahnaf Ibn-Qais

The Fall of The West
End. What is "The End?" End. End. End. End. End. End. I have seen "The End of The World" time & again. What is "The End?" ~Johan Liebert
By Ahnaf Ibn Qais

Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.


Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
