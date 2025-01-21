Eurabiamania 75: It's Written In The Stars

This episode takes a turn away from our usual geopolitical DOOM in favor of a little stargazing. John Michael Greer isn’t just the Grandmaster of Doom: he’s also a skilled astrologer whose latest book, The Astrology of Nations, has just been released. So what does mundane astrology have to say about Donald Trump’s second term? Listen and find out!
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
