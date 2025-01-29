Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 76: The Bad Orange Man is Back
1
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:53:22
-1:53:22

Eurabiamania 76: The Bad Orange Man is Back

With Special Guests: Tom Kawczynski and Constantin von Hoffmeister
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
,
Tom Kawczynski
, and
Constantin von Hoffmeister
Jan 29, 2025
1
4
Share
Transcript

In this very special episode we’re joined by two of our our repeat guests, Tom Kawczynski and Constantin von Hoffmeister. We talk about Trump’s recent actions, the state of Greenland (or should we say “State of Greenland”), and what China’s new AI initiatives mean for the American tech industry. Tune in, turn on and enjoy the DOOM!

Constantin von Hoffmeister

Eurosiberia
Pan-European geopolitics and culture
By Constantin von Hoffmeister

Tom Kawczynski

The Disconnect - Tom Kawczynski
Thoughts on all topics that interest me ranging from religion to virology and from culture to collapse.

Ahnaf Ibn Qais

The Fall of The West
End. What is "The End?" End. End. End. End. End. End. I have seen "The End of The World" time & again. What is "The End?" ~Johan Liebert
By Ahnaf Ibn Qais

Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.

Discussion about this podcast

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Annals of America Subscribe
Constantin von Hoffmeister
Writes Eurosiberia Subscribe
Tom Kawczynski
Writes The Disconnect - Tom Kawczynski Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Eurabiamania 75: It's Written In The Stars
  Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 74: Syria, Palestine, Africa, and More
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn QaisBrecht Jonkers, and Abu Khaldun
Eurabiamania 73: Sole Superpower? Yeah, About That...
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn Qais, and Constantin von Hoffmeister
Eurabiamania 72: California's on Fire and Greenland's on Ice
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn Qais, and Texas Arcane
Eurabiamania 71: Eldritch Horrors and Cosmic DOOM
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn Qais, and Librarian of Celaeno
Eurabiamania 70: It's the End of the Year as We Know It, and We Feel Doomed
  Kenaz FilanTree of Woe, and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 69: Do Not Insult India, Saar
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn QaisUncouth Barbarian, and Texas Arcane