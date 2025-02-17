Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 79: The European Canon Isn't Here
2
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:35:01
-1:35:01

Eurabiamania 79: The European Canon Isn't Here

With Special Guest: Constantin van Hoffmeister
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and
Constantin von Hoffmeister
Feb 17, 2025
2
4
Share
Transcript

In this episode Kenaz, Ahnaf, and regular guest

Constantin von Hoffmeister
discuss the sea change in European/American relations. What happens next? Where do we go from here? Does anybody care what Zelensky thinks? (OK, we all know the answer to that one). Tune in, turn on, and enjoy the DOOM.

Constantin von Hoffmeister

Eurosiberia
Pan-European geopolitics and culture
By Constantin von Hoffmeister

Ahnaf Ibn Qais

The Fall of The West
End. What is "The End?" End. End. End. End. End. End. I have seen "The End of The World" time & again. What is "The End?" ~Johan Liebert
By Ahnaf Ibn Qais

Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.

Discussion about this podcast

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Annals of America Subscribe
Constantin von Hoffmeister
Writes Eurosiberia Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Eurabiamania 78: Nice Knowing You, Europa
  Kenaz FilanAspenAhnaf Ibn Qais, and Texas Arcane
Eurabiamania 77: Life During Wartime
  Kenaz FilanAbu Khaldun, and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 76: The Bad Orange Man is Back
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn QaisTom Kawczynski, and Constantin von Hoffmeister
Eurabiamania 75: It's Written In The Stars
  Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 74: Syria, Palestine, Africa, and More
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn QaisBrecht Jonkers, and Abu Khaldun
Eurabiamania 73: Sole Superpower? Yeah, About That...
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn Qais, and Constantin von Hoffmeister
Eurabiamania 72: California's on Fire and Greenland's on Ice
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn Qais, and Texas Arcane