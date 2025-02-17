In this episode Kenaz, Ahnaf, and regular guestdiscuss the sea change in European/American relations. What happens next? Where do we go from here? Does anybody care what Zelensky thinks? (OK, we all know the answer to that one). Tune in, turn on, and enjoy the DOOM.
Eurabiamania 79: The European Canon Isn't Here
With Special Guest: Constantin van Hoffmeister
Feb 17, 2025
Constantin von Hoffmeister
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Annals of America Subscribe
Constantin von Hoffmeister
Writes Eurosiberia Subscribe
