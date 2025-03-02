Eurabiamania 81: Zelenskyy's Funniest Act Yet

Lenin famously said that there are decades when nothing happens and then there are weeks when decades happen. Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House was the culmination of one of those weeks. Not since the Iron Curtain’s fall have we seen such a dramatic shift in the global order. Our old regulars Eddie “Aspen” Smith and Cleveland Blakemore offer their thoughts on what this means for world Geopolitics. Tune in, turn on, and embrace some of the finest, purest, most concentrated Ukrainian DOOM we’ve brewed up yet!
Cleveland Blakemore
Aspen
Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Kenaz Filan
Share this post