In this Twitter Space get-together Kenaz and Ahnaf join Abu Khaldun and Brecht Jonkers. We’re hearing a lot of sabre-rattling about a war with Iran, but what will that look like? Find out from us, and our Twitter followers Najjii, Stoic Sage, and Ohio Ganja. Tune in, turn on, and enjoy the DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 87: War With Iran? Yeah, Good Luck With That
With Brecht Jonkers, Abu Khaldun, and Several Xitter Luminaries
Apr 02, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Abu Khaldun
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
Brecht Jonkers
Writes Brecht Jonkers Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post