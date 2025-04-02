Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania 87: War With Iran? Yeah, Good Luck With That
Eurabiamania 87: War With Iran? Yeah, Good Luck With That

With Brecht Jonkers, Abu Khaldun, and Several Xitter Luminaries
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
,
Abu Khaldun
, and
Brecht Jonkers
Apr 02, 2025
In this Twitter Space get-together Kenaz and Ahnaf join Abu Khaldun and Brecht Jonkers. We’re hearing a lot of sabre-rattling about a war with Iran, but what will that look like? Find out from us, and our Twitter followers Najjii, Stoic Sage, and Ohio Ganja. Tune in, turn on, and enjoy the DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Kenaz Filan
Abu Khaldun
Writes The Conclusion with Abu Khaldun Subscribe
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
Brecht Jonkers
Writes Brecht Jonkers Subscribe
