Trump has temporarily paused Liberation Day, but there’s still plenty to talk about. Kenaz and Ahnaf join Person Online, Based Meth Addict, Octavian, and Arnav Jindal for a discussion of what the Crazy Orange Guy is going to do next. Tune in, turn on, and enjoy the DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 93: The Liberation is Cancelled, Enjoy Your Ice Cream
With Special Guests: Person Online, Octavian, Based Meth Addict, and Arnav Jindal
Apr 10, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
