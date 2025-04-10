Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 93: The Liberation is Cancelled, Enjoy Your Ice Cream
2
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:45:14
-2:45:14

Eurabiamania 93: The Liberation is Cancelled, Enjoy Your Ice Cream

With Special Guests: Person Online, Octavian, Based Meth Addict, and Arnav Jindal
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
,
Person Online
, and
Isaac
Apr 10, 2025
2
4
Share
Transcript

Trump has temporarily paused Liberation Day, but there’s still plenty to talk about. Kenaz and Ahnaf join Person Online, Based Meth Addict, Octavian, and Arnav Jindal for a discussion of what the Crazy Orange Guy is going to do next. Tune in, turn on, and enjoy the DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Discussion about this episode

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
Isaac
Writes The Unending Catastrophe Subscribe
Person Online
Writes Very Online Thoughts Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Eurabiamania 92: Happy Liberation Week
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn Qais, and Aspen
Eurabiamania 91: Happy Liberation Day 4
  Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 90: Happy Liberation Day 3
  Kenaz FilanAspen, and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 89: Happy Liberation Day 2
  Ahnaf Ibn QaisUncouth Barbarian, and Aspen
Eurabiamania 88: Happy Liberation Day 1
  Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 87: War With Iran? Yeah, Good Luck With That
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn QaisAbu Khaldun, and Brecht Jonkers
Eurabiamania 86: Cleve Goes Back to Australia 1
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn QaisTexas Arcane, and Blue Vir