Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 94: Feeling Liberated Yet?
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:34:37
-3:34:37

Eurabiamania 94: Feeling Liberated Yet?

With Special Guest: Aspen and many Xitter Luminaries
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and
Aspen
Apr 12, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

Trump’s Tariff-o-mania plans aren’t going quite as expected — which is a bit of an understatement. In this episode Kenaz, Ahnaf, and Aspen join a handful of our Xitter fans for a discussion of what we can expect next. (Spoiler alert: it’s DOOM). Tune in, turn on, and get ready for collapse. But don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Discussion about this episode

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
Aspen
Recent Episodes
Eurabiamania 93: The Liberation is Cancelled, Enjoy Your Ice Cream
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn QaisPerson Online, and Isaac
Eurabiamania 92: Happy Liberation Week
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn Qais, and Aspen
Eurabiamania 91: Happy Liberation Day 4
  Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 90: Happy Liberation Day 3
  Kenaz FilanAspen, and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 89: Happy Liberation Day 2
  Ahnaf Ibn QaisUncouth Barbarian, and Aspen
Eurabiamania 88: Happy Liberation Day 1
  Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 87: War With Iran? Yeah, Good Luck With That
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn QaisAbu Khaldun, and Brecht Jonkers