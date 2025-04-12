Trump’s Tariff-o-mania plans aren’t going quite as expected — which is a bit of an understatement. In this episode Kenaz, Ahnaf, and Aspen join a handful of our Xitter fans for a discussion of what we can expect next. (Spoiler alert: it’s DOOM). Tune in, turn on, and get ready for collapse. But don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 94: Feeling Liberated Yet?
With Special Guest: Aspen and many Xitter Luminaries
Apr 12, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
