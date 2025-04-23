In this episode Copernican joins Ahnaf and Kenaz for a rousing and stimulating debate on the Great Trumpian Economic Reshuffling and what we can expect in the near future as the new multipolar world comes into being. You may not agree with our different conclusions — we don’t agree on them — but one thing is certain; the DOOM cometh, so don’t forget to like and subscribe.
Eurabiamania 95: Tariffs and Defaults and Trade Wars, O My!
With Special Guest: Copernican
Apr 23, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Copernican
Copernican
