Eurabiamania 99: You Will Own One Doll And Be Happy
Eurabiamania 99: You Will Own One Doll And Be Happy

With Special Guest: Pedro Gonzalez
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
May 08, 2025
In this episode, Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by Pedro Gonzalez, the genius behind Contra and all around deep-thinker. We talk about the Lying Coalition of Liars that has sprung up on both sides to feed desperate people soothing untruths, and about the cargo cult that’s turned Donald Trump into an Orange Demigod. Tune in, turn on, be enlightened, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.

