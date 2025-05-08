In this episode, Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by Pedro Gonzalez, the genius behind Contra and all around deep-thinker. We talk about the Lying Coalition of Liars that has sprung up on both sides to feed desperate people soothing untruths, and about the cargo cult that’s turned Donald Trump into an Orange Demigod. Tune in, turn on, be enlightened, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.
Eurabiamania 99: You Will Own One Doll And Be Happy
With Special Guest: Pedro Gonzalez
May 08, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post