In this Twitter space Ahnaf and I are joined by several regulars and a new guest, Yag-Kosha. We discuss — at great length — the break between Donald Trump and Elon Musk and what it means for the future. I’m sure you’ve heard a lot about the Great Divorce. Now you get to hear 4.5+ hours of intelligent conversation on the subject. We aim to please.
Eurabiamania 102: Trump vs Musk
The Trump/Musk Divorce and Fallout
Jun 07, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
Texas Arcane
Writes Vault-Co Communications Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post