Eurabiamania 102: Trump vs Musk
Eurabiamania 102: Trump vs Musk

The Trump/Musk Divorce and Fallout
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
,
Texas Arcane
, and
Aspen
Jun 07, 2025
In this Twitter space Ahnaf and I are joined by several regulars and a new guest, Yag-Kosha. We discuss — at great length — the break between Donald Trump and Elon Musk and what it means for the future. I’m sure you’ve heard a lot about the Great Divorce. Now you get to hear 4.5+ hours of intelligent conversation on the subject. We aim to please.

