Eurabiamania 103: The Sorcerer's Secrets
Eurabiamania 103: The Sorcerer's Secrets

With Special Guest: The Honest Sorcerer
Kenaz Filan
The Honest Sorcerer
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Jun 14, 2025
In this episode Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by popular Substacker The Honest Sorcerer. We discuss the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict and what happens when America finally gets involved. (Spoiler alert: it ain’t good for America). We also talk about limited resources and how our denial to accept impending shortages only makes them worse when they arrive. Tune in, turn on, and embrace the DOOM.

