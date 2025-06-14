In this episode Kenaz and Ahnaf are joined by popular Substacker The Honest Sorcerer. We discuss the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict and what happens when America finally gets involved. (Spoiler alert: it ain’t good for America). We also talk about limited resources and how our denial to accept impending shortages only makes them worse when they arrive. Tune in, turn on, and embrace the DOOM.
Eurabiamania 103: The Sorcerer's Secrets
With Special Guest: The Honest Sorcerer
Jun 14, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
The Honest Sorcerer
