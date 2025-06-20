Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania 104: Enter the Cthulhucene
With Special Guest: John Michael Greer
Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Jun 20, 2025
In this episode Ahnaf and Kenaz are joined by polymath and polytheist John Michael Greer. We talk about the unspeakable horrors we can expect as the West discovers its cherished ideals of Progress were always a myth. And we give some time to current events and speculate on when Dread Cthulhu will claim the American Empire. Tune in, turn on, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.

Discussion about this episode

