In this episode Ahnaf and Kenaz are joined by polymath and polytheist John Michael Greer. We talk about the unspeakable horrors we can expect as the West discovers its cherished ideals of Progress were always a myth. And we give some time to current events and speculate on when Dread Cthulhu will claim the American Empire. Tune in, turn on, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.
Eurabiamania 104: Enter the Cthulhucene
With Special Guest: John Michael Greer
Jun 20, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
