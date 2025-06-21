In this episode Kenaz, Ahnaf, and regular guest Cleveland Blakemore discuss the impending Third Gulf War. We talk about the many challenges facing the US in this conflict, the dangers to Israel’s continued survival, and the likely outcomes of this fight. Tune in, turn on, and embrace the DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 105: The Third Gulf War Part 1.
With Special Guest: Cleveland Blakemore
Jun 21, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
Texas Arcane
Writes Vault-Co Communications Subscribe
