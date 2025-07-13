Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 107: Capes**t, Goyslop & Z*G Cattle 2
With special guests: Aspen and many of our favorite Xitter personalities
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Aspen
Jul 13, 2025
This lengthy Xitter space get-together features our old Substack friend Aspen, along with Xitter luminaries like Nova Scotia Tony, Octavian, Based Meth Addict, and Nick Kerr Lover. We discuss Donald Trump’s continued decline into babbling incoherence, and speculate on what happens next in the Epstein affair. Tune in, turn on, and be enlightened — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

