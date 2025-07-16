In this episode we spent a good bit of time talking about the ongoing Epstein Copium Crisis, punctuated by ongoing laughter at Elon’s new AI fapbot, Ani. (Build a better artificial intelligence and the gooners will beat a path to your door … for some definition of “beat,” anyway). Tune in, turn on, and embrace the DOOM — but don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 111: Capesh*t, Goyslop & Z*G Cattle Pt. 3
With Special Guests: Aspen, Yag-Kosha, and Nova Scotia Tony
Jul 16, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
