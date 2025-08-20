Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 117: The End is Nigh: Like and Subscribe
2
0:00
-3:03:01

Eurabiamania 117: The End is Nigh: Like and Subscribe

With Special Guest: John Michael Greer
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
John Michael Greer's avatar
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and
John Michael Greer
Aug 20, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

This may be one of our widest-ranging episodes yet. Kenaz, Ahnaf, and John Michael Greer talk about everything from the South China Sea to early Christianity and the decline and fall of American Neopaganism. There’s something here for everyone to love, and a few things that are sure to piss you off. Tune in, turn on, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Kenaz Filan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture