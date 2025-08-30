Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 120: Globalism, Nationalism, Judaism
Eurabiamania 120: Globalism, Nationalism, Judaism

With Special Guest: Malcom Kyeyune
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Aug 30, 2025
Malcom Kyeyune has been hard at work on a new project, and he was gracious enough to share a preview with Kenaz and Ahnaf. If you want to learn more about Israel’s relations with the West and why they’ve become increasingly frayed, tune in to learn more — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

