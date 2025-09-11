When this X Space was recorded we were talking about how DOOM was imminent thanks to economic factors. Since this recording, we’ve started shooting at each other. This is one of those times when you really hate being proven right. Anyway, enjoy the DOOM and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 125: Maximum DOOM Harvest Part 1
With Special Guest: Aspen
Sep 11, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
