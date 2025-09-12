If a standard-issue Christian conservative deserves to die while thousands of leftists cheer, who is safe? And what happens when the basic pretenses of civility and order no longer apply. In a word, DOOM. Keep an eye on this space as we (with a brief appearance from our Xitter friend Alamo) explore what we expect to be a continuing spiral of low-intensity violence and assassination.
Eurabiamania 126: Political Violence is Here to Stay
The DOOM Cometh. Be afraid.
Sep 12, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
