Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 126: Political Violence is Here to Stay
0:00
-2:19:08

Eurabiamania 126: Political Violence is Here to Stay

The DOOM Cometh. Be afraid.
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Sep 12, 2025
Share
Transcript

If a standard-issue Christian conservative deserves to die while thousands of leftists cheer, who is safe? And what happens when the basic pretenses of civility and order no longer apply. In a word, DOOM. Keep an eye on this space as we (with a brief appearance from our Xitter friend Alamo) explore what we expect to be a continuing spiral of low-intensity violence and assassination.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Kenaz Filan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture