Kenaz and Ahnaf join Otterly of https://otterlycorrect.substack.com for a discussion of the American pre-collapse psychology, what an American war in Venezuela might mean for the Panama Canal, and other suitably DOOMful topics. Tune in, turn on, and enjoy the collapse — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 134: There Otter Be A Law
With Special Guest: The Otter
Oct 06, 2025
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
The Otter
Writes OtterlyCorrect Subscribe
Recent Episodes