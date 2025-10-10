How bad are things? According to the ever-doomful Ahnaf Ibn Qais, we’re teetering on the edge of an economic collapse. Join guests Najjii and Arnav Jindal for a DOOMful discussion about the fall of the dollar, the rise of precious metals, and how the West will end with both a bang AND a whimper. Tune in, embrace the DOOM, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.
Eurabiamania 135: My Fellow Americans... We're F***ed Pt. 2
With Special Guests: Najjii and Arnav Jindal
Oct 10, 2025
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
