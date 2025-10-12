Malcom Kyeyune joins Ahnaf and Kenaz for a rousing discussion of the rise and fall of urban society and the rise of immigrants as neo-peasants. We talk about the Roman Visigoth immigration experiment and how that ended (spoiler alert: poorly), as well as what we can expect as our political and economic structures enter catabolic collapse. Tune in for DOOM, stick around to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 136: We are in a World of S**t
With Special Guest: Malcom Kyeyune
Oct 12, 2025
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
