Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 136: We are in a World of S**t
Eurabiamania 136: We are in a World of S**t

With Special Guest: Malcom Kyeyune
Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Oct 12, 2025
Malcom Kyeyune joins Ahnaf and Kenaz for a rousing discussion of the rise and fall of urban society and the rise of immigrants as neo-peasants. We talk about the Roman Visigoth immigration experiment and how that ended (spoiler alert: poorly), as well as what we can expect as our political and economic structures enter catabolic collapse. Tune in for DOOM, stick around to like and subscribe!

