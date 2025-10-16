What’s going on, you ask? DOOM, and lots of it. Ahnaf and friends Richardson, Based Meth Addict, and CEO of Baseless Speculation talk about the silver squeeze, the shaky stock market, the impending fall of France’s Fifth Republic, and lots of other things that are wrong with the world. Tune in, turn on, and embrace the DOOM… then like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 137: My Fellow Americans... We're F*cked Pt. 3
With Special Guests: Based Meth Addict, Richardson, and CEO of Baseless Speculation
Oct 16, 2025
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes