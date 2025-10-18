Eurabiamania 138: America is F**ked, Pt. 4

Kenaz and Ahnaf join Najjii and Cleveland Blakemore for another conversation about the simultaneous silver short squeeze, Chinese trade war, and impending debt default. If you want DOOM, you’ve come to the right place! Tune in, turn on, and embrace the collapse of the Global American Empire … but don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
