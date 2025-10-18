Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 138: America is F**ked, Pt. 4
Kenaz Filan
Oct 18, 2025
Kenaz and Ahnaf join Najjii and Cleveland Blakemore for another conversation about the simultaneous silver short squeeze, Chinese trade war, and impending debt default. If you want DOOM, you’ve come to the right place! Tune in, turn on, and embrace the collapse of the Global American Empire … but don’t forget to like and subscribe!

