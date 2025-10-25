Ahnaf and Kenaz join wizard and polymath John Michael Greer for a rousing discussion of Europe’s return to its roots — as a backwater peninsula in Eurasia’s far West. We touch upon topics like German trains that fail to run on time, the problems with fiat currency, and the equally grievous problems that come with the gold standard. Tune in, turn on, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.
Eurabiamania 139: DOOM, Despair, and Collapse: Like and Subscribe
With Special Guest: John Michael Greer
Oct 25, 2025
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
