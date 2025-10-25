Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 139: DOOM, Despair, and Collapse: Like and Subscribe
With Special Guest: John Michael Greer
Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Oct 25, 2025
Ahnaf and Kenaz join wizard and polymath John Michael Greer for a rousing discussion of Europe’s return to its roots — as a backwater peninsula in Eurasia’s far West. We touch upon topics like German trains that fail to run on time, the problems with fiat currency, and the equally grievous problems that come with the gold standard. Tune in, turn on, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.

